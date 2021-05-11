Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill continue to impress their fans with their chemistry. After their on-screen bonding, the fans are now happy to see Sidharth doing some virtual PDA with his girl. In his latest tweet made on Tuesday, the Bigg Boss 13 winner congratulated Shehnaaz and her brother for their new music video Little Star. The video also marks Shehnaaz’ debut as a producer and that made Sidharth feel really proud of her. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Takes a Stand For Shehnaaz Gill But Something About His Reply Still Irks Fans

The actor even went on to pull her leg by asking her to give him some work. Sidharth’s tweet read, “Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai (wow) boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna (keep me in mind for one of your production ventures too).. proud of you,” (sic) Also Read - Sidharth Shukla- Sonia Rathee’s Perfect Lip-Lock From Broken But Beautiful 3 Trends, Fans Say 'He Should Kiss Only Shehnaaz Gill'

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been making waves on the internet with their stunning chemistry both off and on the screen. Recently, when a photographer asked Shehnaaz to use a better phone while making videos, the actor stood up for her and gave it back on social media.

However, while they keep entertaining the fans with their incredible bonding, many fans still scratch their heads wondering if they are really dating each other or they are just close friends!