Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla's sudden death in September this year shocked the world. From fans to friends and family, everyone was left numb. However, actor Sambhavna Seth faced criticism after she visited Sidharth's funeral and was spotted vlogging about it. For the unversed, Sambhavna runs a YouTube channel with over two million subscribers. While fans called it 'insensitive', Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan has also opened up about the same now.

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Saba Khan mentioned that several people tried to take advantage of Sidharth's death. "I feel bahut log iss cheez ka advantage bhi lete hai, matlab ki kuch log vlogs bana rahe hai, matlab iss cheezo ko utilize krre hai (Some people are trying to take advantage of this, they are making vlogs, they are using this tragedy)," Saba Khan said.

When asked if she wishes to name anyone, Saba lashed out at Sambhavna for making a vlog at Sidharth's funeral and added everything is not supposed to be meant for publicity. "I saw Sambhavana ka vlog. It was really bad. It was like heights man. Aap uske last rites pe uske ghar jaare ho. Vlog kaun banata hai aise cheezo pe yrr! Ek insaaniyat rakhni chahiye. Har cheez fame nahi hota, limelight ka zariya nahi hota. Ek maintain dayra karna chahiye. Marne par bhi aap cheezo ko krre ho toh that is really really sad (You visited his house for last rites. But who makes a vlog in such a situation! Keep humanity first! Everything is not fame or limelight. You must draw a line. If you doing this on somebody's death, it's really sad)," Saba added.

Watch Saba Khan’s full interview here:

Saba Khan also talked about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bonding and said, “Unke bonding bahut hi khoobsurat hi, bahut saalo mein aise bonding dekhne ko milte hai (Their bonding was beautiful, you get to see such bondings only once in years).

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a heart attack in the early morning hours. The actor reportedly died in sleep. He was 40.