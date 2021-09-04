Sidharth Shukla Death Case Latest News: Mumbai Police have registered actor Sidharth Shukla’s passing away as an accidental death. The development came on Friday as the doctors said that the cause of death is inconclusive and more tests will be conducted to give a final report. The police suspect that the Bigg Boss 13 winner died of a heart attack in his sleep, however, a final word on the case will be released after the chemical analysis and a histopathology report of the actor’s viscera.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Funeral: Asim Riaz's Viral Picture Is Breaking Hearts, Fans Say 'Asim Ke Saath Aasmaan Bhi Roya'

The information was confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsinh Nishandar who refused to speak further on the issue, as reported by Indian Express. Once the chemical analysis report is out and confirms that Sidharth died of a heart attack, the police will close the case declaring it a natural death. Meanwhile, they are investigating the case and are likely to record the statement of the family members soon. The report quoted another police officer as saying, “After the CA or histopathology reports confirm that he died under natural circumstances, then the investigation will be closed as a natural death.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Remembers Sidharth Shukla With an Emotional Note, Pledges To Become Like Him

Dr R Sukhdev, head of the forensic department, had said that the actor had died hours before he was brought to the hospital on Thursday morning and the doctors declared him dead on arrival. And that’s precisely why the police have registered the incident as an accidental death case. If a person dies on a doctor’s clock at the hospital, a final report is created by the doctor ascertaining the cause of the death. However, in this case, since he was a popular figure and had died at his own place, the police followed the protocol and conducted the post-mortem, followed by the chemical analysis test. The viscera report takes time as the samples are sent to the FSL in Kalina, Mumbai, for further investigation. The official told the daily, “Until we get the CA or histopathology reports from the FSL, the cause of death will remain inconclusive.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Statement to Mumbai Police on Sidharth Shukla's Death: His Head Was in my Lap

While the police await the final report, they have concluded that no internal or external injuries were found on Sidharth Shukla‘s body. He reportedly complained of uneasiness and anxiety on Wednesday night after which he tried to sleep. His mother, Rita Shukla, and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, reportedly tried to make him feel better by offering him ice cream and cold water. He tried to sleep again and then never woke up. The police have talked to the family members but have not recorded anyone’s statement officially.

May his soul rest in peace!