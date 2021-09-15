Shehnaaz Gill’s Health Update: Shehnaaz Gill’s fans have been extremely worried about her health after Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden death earlier this month. Shehnaaz is reportedly heartbroken and has stopped being her bubbly self. Actor Abhinav Shukla has now given an update on her health condition, and seems like Shehnaaz is slowly coming to the terms with the situation.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Gets Her Name Tattooed On His Arm | Watch

Speaking to Spotboye, Abhinav said that she and his wife, Rubina Dilaik, went to see her and she has been coping well. The Bigg Boss actor said that they met her mother who mentioned that she's doing fine as compared to a few days back. Abhinav was quoted as saying, "I pray and wish all the strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's family. I and Rubina met her mother, and she is coping well. I pray that god assuages their anguish."

Abhinav and Sidharth met each other in Bigg Boss 14 where the late actor had entered the house as a 'senior' along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. The two, however, had begun their journey together by participating in Gladrags 2004. Abhinav even recalled that time in an emotional post about Sidharth. In the caption of his post, he wrote, "That's where we started our journey in this Industry. Gladrags 2004. We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote others one-liners followed by Name. Siddharth's Intro: 'live life like it's your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai'…Not done man! You left so early! (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Sidharth passed away after suffering a heart attack on September 2. He was 40 when he breathed his last. Sidharth was rushed to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital by his family members where he was declared dead on arrival. May his soul rest in peace!