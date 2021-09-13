Mumbai: Actor Vishal Aditya Singh has recalled his last meeting with Sidharth Shukla and the conversation that totally changed his perception of the late actor. The two had participated together in the reality show Bigg Boss after which Sidharth emerged as the winner and bagged the trophy.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Beach Pictures From His Last Music Video 'Habit' Go Viral | Check Here

Vishal, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr vs Dare, talked to Mid-Day and said that a few days before Sidharth’s passing away, they had met each other. He revealed that he received a text from Sidharth one day which was very surprising. The actor said that Sidharth’s mom and sister watched him doing a water task in an episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi and the late actor wrote to him appreciating his performance in the same. Also Read - Vidyut Jammwal’s Emotional Video on How Sidharth Shukla Was ‘Asli Mard’ Will Bring Tears- Watch

Vishal explained, “We had stopped speaking after our tiffs on Bigg Boss and neither did we try to meet up. Sidharth’s mom and sister watched a water stunt that I performed on Khatron Ke Khiladi, despite the fact that I can’t swim. It was so sweet of Sidharth to find my number from somewhere and call me to say ‘I would never have been able to do what you have done.’ He went out of the way to appreciate my work and that is a very big thing for me.” Also Read - Pavitra Punia on Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Bond: Yeh Rishta Pati Patni Se Kam Nahin Tha

Vishal and Sidharth didn’t bond with each other during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, the actor now hopes and prays for Sidharth’s soul to rest in peace and find solace in another world. He added that he was extremely touched by the late actor’s large-heartedness. He said, “I felt such people should exist in the world who appreciate others so much. We ended up speaking for half an hour and it was a lovely conversation. After that, he texted me to catch up and we did meet.”

Vishal went on to say that Sidharth didn’t need to text or call him or meet him but he made that extra effort to bond and people like him are both rare and special. “I adore him for what he did for me. He didn’t have to call or meet me but he did. This incident will stay with me for a lifetime,” said Vishal.

Sidharth passed away earlier this month after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. May his soul rest in peace!