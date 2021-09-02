Mumbai: Bigg Boss winner and television actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning at 10:30 AM. Cooper hospital in Mumbai confirmed the news. He was 40.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens Call Zeeshan Khan's Eviction Biased, Question Why Sidharth Shukla Wasn't Ousted For 'Attacking' Asim Riaz

Hospital sources said he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. Later, the hospital confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon.