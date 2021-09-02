Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday, September 2, and left a huge void in the hearts of his millions of fans, friends, and family members. The news of his death came as a huge shock for everyone as he was considered an extremely fit actor with all his focus on career and living a peaceful life with his mom, Rita Shukla. Sidharth’s sudden death has also put Mumbai Police in a fix as the entire incident took people back to the shocking death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away last year.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill 'Not Fine' After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Says Her Father Santokh Singh Sukh

Even though the family has denied the possibility of any conspiracy behind Sidharth's death, Mumbai Police is taking utmost care while investigating the case. In most cases, the decision of having a post-mortem done totally depends on the family members, however, in this case, even though the family has no doubt over him dying because of a heart attack, the police would be conducting a post-mortem. Not just this, the entire post-mortem process will be recorded on a video to avoid any conspiracies, rumours, and unnecessary allegations in the future.

Sidharth was just 40 when he took his last breath. As per reports from various news channels, Sidharth was feeling a little uneasy on Wednesday night after which he decided to sleep early. He also took a walk with his mother on the premises of his society. On Thursday morning, he didn't wake up and when the family members took him to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Sidharth’s post-mortem will be conducted later in the day as there are four more post-mortems to be conducted before him. The Mumbai Police faced a lot of allegations during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and that included questions on the post-mortem that was conducted at Cooper Hospital. However, this time, the police decided to strictly stick to the protocol and record all the processes extensively for both the family and fans’ sake.

May his soul rest in peace!