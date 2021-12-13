Mumbai: A day after late actor Sidharth Shukla’s 41st birthday anniversary, his family has now issued a statement thanking fans for their unconditional love. Sidharth’s family mentioned that the late actor’s birth anniversary would have been so difficult without the love from fans. The statement also requested everyone to keep Sidharth in thoughts and prayers. “Sidharth’s Birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us, but seeing all the love sent his way made it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts, forever. A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and every one of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your houghts and prayers always,” the statement read.Also Read - 'Irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla': Salman Khan Dedicates Big Boss 15 Episode to The Late Actor on His Birthday

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill had also shared a throwback picture of Sidharth Shukla, in which he could be seen smiling with all his heart. However, the picture was edited to add wings on Sidharth's shoulders to make him look like an angel. Apart from this, on Sidharth's birth anniversary, fans also flooded social media with the late actor's pictures and penned heartful notes remembering him.

Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2 this year. The actor's sudden demise left the entire nation shocked and numb. Sidharth's demise has created a void in the heart of the family, friends and fans which can never be filled in.

You will be forever missed, Sidharth Shukla!