Sidharth Shukla's Fan Trolls Rashami Desai For Sharing Her Picture With Him, She Gives Back Like a Boss!

Television stars Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have shared a love-and-hate relationship over the years. The two were a part of a hit show on Colors TV titled Dil Se Dil Tak. However, they were seen on loggerheads in Bigg Boss 13 and their patchy equation even caused many ugly fights in the show. Things turned better when the show ended and they both got back to their normal lives outside the BB house. People still have different versions of their equations though.

In a recent incident, Rashami was heavily trolled online for sharing a picture of herself with Sidharth from the Bigg Boss house. It so happened that the actor received multiple wishes from a fan to share a picture of herself and Sidharth in her Instagram stories. When Rashami finally fulfilled the request of the fan, a few Sidharth Shukla fans accused the actor of trying to garner attention by posting Sidharth's photo in her Instagram stories. This irked Rashami.

The actor didn't only give back to the troll but also mentioned that she doesn't need to use anyone to gain attention. Rashami wrote, "I think people need to use their brain. He was my co-actor. And you duffer read it I posted it on lot of request. And I don't need "attention". Just a reminder it's may be…" (sic)

Rashami and Sidharth had dated each other in the past but they soon found out that it wasn’t working. During their stay in the house, several personal issues from the past cropped up and both ended up getting involved in a murky controversy. As soon as they left the house, they both tried to mend the differences and maintained a decent approach towards each other. They were also seen talking to each other in tweets last year. Guess the Sidharth Shukla-fans need to understand that the woman here is one of the most loved faces of Indian television and doesn’t need to use anyone for her advantage! What do you think?