Sidharth Shukla Fans Outrage on Twitter: Late Actor Sidharth Shukla's last song Jeena Zaruri Hai was released online that also features Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian. The music video was shot in 2021 and also features Deepika Tripathy who has also lent her voice for the song. Check out this post shared by Vishal Kotian on his Instagram handle:

The post read, “Jeena Zaroori Hai – A heart that holds feelings forever. Its the story that pictures a legend – Siddharth Shukla with the glorious Vishal Kotian, and the glam Deepika Tripathy. Time to Sink in the flow of love, Song Releasing Today on Photofit Music Company YouTube Channel.”



Fans however, outraged over the music video and asked if Sidharth’s family had given their consent for releasing the song. Netizens accused Vishal for using Sidharth Shukla. Some fans lashed out on the makes threatening to pull down the song and mass report it. Sidharth’s family in early 2022, had put out a statement urging producers to refrain from using the late actor’s work without their consent.

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA SHAME ON VISHAL KOTIAN — Sushmita Pal (@SushmitaPal11) May 20, 2022

Without family permission haan STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA#SidharthShukla — BLUSHING GIRL✴️✴️✴️ (@sidnaaz_lovers) May 20, 2022

SIDHARTH’S CHOICES MATTER!!! STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA!!! HE DIDN’T WANT TO RELEASE THE MV YET DESPITE HIS FAMILY’S CHOICES, YOU RELEASED THE MV!! #SidharthShukla — Cherry🍒🌸 (@tabssum786) May 20, 2022



Responding to the statement, Vishal had told Hindustan Times in an interview in January 2022, “There are videos where Sidharth has said that he is very excited and happy about the song. So who do you believe? The man himself or a statement? Also, Sidharth has got his remuneration and everything is on paper. And it’s not just Sidharth’s work, it’s my project as well. It has the spot boy, director, the crew and if the producer wants his money, then what is wrong with it? I’m just reasoning it out. I don’t think there’s anything wrong. It’s not my project, so I leave it to the music producers to reach out to them.”