Sidharth Shukla Last Rites LIVE UPDATES: Actor Sidharth Shukla’s mortal remains were kept at the Cooper Hospital on Thursday night after the post-mortem. The actor’s final journey has begun. Sidharth’s mortal remains were taken from the hospital to the Oshiwara crematorium. While the post-mortem was done on Thursday, the final report and an official statement from the Mumbai Police are yet to be released. The officials have taken utmost care while handling the high-profile case and the entire post-mortem process has been recorded on a video in the presence of Sidharth’s sister and brother-in-law. Even though the actor’s family denied any foul play, the police followed the protocols and got the post-mortem done under the supervision of Dr Shivkumar at Cooper Hospital.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Took Sidharth Shukla to Hospital in Morning- Report

Sidharth passed away due to a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday after complaining of uneasiness on Wednesday night. The actor was reportedly surrounded by his mother and close friend Shehnaaz Gill when he took his last breath. He was 40. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Fan Cries Outside His Residence, Says 'SidNaaz Will Never Die, Hum Zinda Rakheinge'

Many celebs and Sidharth’s colleagues from the TV industry flocked to his house on Thursday evening to offer condolences to his mother and other family members. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Vikas Gupta, Arti Singh, Shifali Jariwala, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, and Georgia Andriani among others were clicked outside Sidharth’s residence. Bollywood stars including Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, and Varun Dhawan among others were also clicked visiting the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s residence. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill 'Not Fine' After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Says Her Father Santokh Singh Sukh

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who was close to Sidharth and was reportedly present with her when he suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday, wasn’t clicked by the photographers. The actor is reportedly unwell and devastated after Sidharth passing away. Her father spoke to the media on Thursday and revealed that she is not doing fine and the family is trying its best to be with her in these difficult times.

01:55 pm: Abhinav Shukla pays final respects to Sidharth Shukla as she reached Oshiwara crematorium.

01:40 pm: Sidharth Shukla’s mom, Rita Shukla, reaches the Oshiwara crematorium for the final rites.

01:35 pm: A heartbroken Shehnaaz Gill reaches Oshiwara crematorium to pay her last respects to Sidharth Shukla.

01:25 pm: The ambulance carrying Sidharth Shukla’s mortal remains reaches Oshiwara crematorium.

01:12 pm: The ambulance has left Cooper Hospital and has directly headed to the Oshiwara crematorium.

Check out the Live Updates on Sidharth’s last rites here:

12:55 pm: Actor Rakhi Sawant reveals that Sidharth Shukla’s mortal remains will be directly taken to the Oshiwara crematorium from Cooper Hospital.

12:50 pm: Nikki Tamboli, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, and Shehbaaz Bedashah get clicked outside Sidharth Shukla’s house.

12:35 pm: Vikas Gupta gets clicked outside Sidharth Shukla’s house as he offers his condolences to the actor’s family.

12:20 pm: Rashami Desai visits Sidharth Shukla’s house to offer her condolences to the family.

11:50 am: Sidharth Shukla’s mortal remains are to be taken in a decorated ambulance. The funeral is to begin soon.

11:45 am: Asim Riaz visits Sidharth Shukla’s house to meet his mom and offer condolences to his family.

11:43 am: Arjun Bijlani visits Sidharth Shukla’s house to offer condolences to his family.

11:11 am: Sidharth Shukla’s mortal remains to be taken to Brahmakumari Centre in a decorated ambulance. The preparations are being done.

10:40 am: The sources close to Mumbai Police now say that the cremation will take place around 2 pm at the Oshiwara crematorium.

10:15 am: Shehnaaz Gill is unwell. She is stunned, not looking at anybody or not speaking to anyone, says Rahul Mahajan.

10:00 am: Mumbai Police to take more time to release an official statement after the post-mortem. Sidharth Shukla’s viscera would be sent to the forensics for further investigation.

09:50 am: The opinion report in the post-mortem report has been kept pending. The police will wait for the chemical forensic report before putting out a final word.

09:37 am: Security outside Sidharth Shukla’s house has been increased. The cremation ground is 10 minutes away from the actor’s residence.

09:20 am: The funeral will reportedly take place at around 1 pm. The mortal remains will reach his house by 11 am.

09:00 am: Post-mortem reports have been handed over to the Mumbai Police. The officials are yet to release a statement.

08:55 am: Sidharth Shukla’s mortal remains will leave Cooper Hospital soon. His sister and brother-in-law will be taking the mortal remains to the Brahmakumari Centre in Juhu, and then to his house in Oshiwara.