Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai finally met months after their Bigg Boss days. A picture of the old Bigg Boss nemesis from the house is going viral on social media. It shows Sidharth bending down and folding his hands to greet Rashami as she looks at him, smiles, and does the same.

The two popular TV stars entered the Bigg Boss 14 house again to entertain the audience and give a reality check to the contestants in the absence of host Salman Khan who didn't appear in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this time. Apart from Sidharth and Rashami, actor Tina Datta who was the latter's co-star in Colors TV's popular show Uttaran also stepped inside the house. Check out this interesting picture teasing the fans of both Sidharth and Rashami on social media:

While Rashami looked stylish in a green saree, Sidharth maintained his cool charm in a sleeveless white shirt and a pair of black pants. Tina, who is popular for her various fashionable photoshoots, looked striking in a saree. The duo first performed on the Pinga song and then met the contestants. Sidharth, too, first made a smashing entry with a performance and then grilled the contestants including Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni.

This is the second time both Sidharth and Rashami are entering the house this season. The Bigg Boss 13 winner entered the show in the beginning as one of the seniors along with Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan, while Rashami stepped inside the house as the emotional support for Vikas Gupta during the family week episode.

Weren’t you missing this love-and-hate chemistry between Sidharth and Rashami? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!