Sidharth Shukla Last Rites LIVE UPDATES: Actor Sidharth Shukla’s mortal remains were kept at the Cooper Hospital on Thursday night after the post-mortem. It will be taken to the Brahmakumari Aashram in Juhu and later to the actor’s residence in Oshiwara. While the post-mortem was done on Thursday, the final report and an official statement from the Mumbai Police are yet to be released. The officials have taken utmost care while handling the high-profile case and the entire post-mortem process has been recorded on a video in the presence of Sidharth’s sister and brother-in-law. Even though the actor’s family denied any foul play, the police followed the protocols and got the post-mortem done under the supervision of Dr Shivkumar at Cooper Hospital.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Took Sidharth Shukla to Hospital in Morning- Report

Many celebs and Sidharth’s colleagues from the TV industry flocked to his house on Thursday evening to offer condolences to his mother and other family members. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Vikas Gupta, Arti Singh, Shifali Jariwala, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, and Georgia Andriani among others were clicked outside Sidharth’s residence. Bollywood stars including Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, and Varun Dhawan among others were also clicked visiting the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s residence. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Fan Cries Outside His Residence, Says 'SidNaaz Will Never Die, Hum Zinda Rakheinge'

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who was close to Sidharth and was reportedly present with her when he suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday, wasn’t clicked by the photographers. The actor is reportedly unwell and devastated after Sidharth passing away. Her father spoke to the media on Thursday and revealed that she is not doing fine and the family is trying its best to be with her in these difficult times. Check out the Live Updates on Sidharth’s last rites here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill 'Not Fine' After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Says Her Father Santokh Singh Sukh