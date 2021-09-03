Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Shukla left a huge void in the hearts of his legion of fans as he passed away on Thursday, September 2, after suffering a heart attack. The actor was 40 when he breathed his last. Now, in an interaction with a news channel, reality show participant and Sidharth’s gym buddy Rahul Mahajan revealed how the late actor’s mom, Rita Shukla, is keeping it strong. While speaking to ABP, Rahul mentioned that Sidharth’s mother is showing unbelievable strength and resisting tears.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Slept in Shehnaaz Gill's Lap Before Taking His Last Breath: Reports

He said that it's the biggest loss for any parent to see their kid passing away and Sidharth's mom is holding herself like the strongest pillar of strength. Rahul said that she does meditation and believes extensively in spirituality and that's the reason she is able to hold herself well in these devastating times. Rahul said, "I told her that I went to Cooper Hospital and she asked 'what is there in the hospital now'. She was in shock too but she was so strong. She said 'all of us have to die someday, but he has gone away too soon'."

Rahul also revealed that as far as he is aware, Sidharth's father also died of a heart attack at an early age. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant added that Shehnaaz Gill is the person who's in extreme pain and looks totally devastated. He said that she has gone pale and it seems as if a storm has passed by her, leaving her all scattered.

Sidharth reportedly died in his sleep in the wee hours of Thursday after complaining of uneasiness and anxiety. Both Shehnaaz and his mother were there with him on Wednesday night and tried to make him feel better by offering him Nimbu Paani and ice cream. May his soul rest in peace!