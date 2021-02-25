Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are rumoured to be dating post Bigg Boss 13. For the last few days, there have been reports that the couple got married in December 2020 and they had a court marriage. However, the actor has now clarified to his fan that he is single and has not married anybody yet. Replying to a fan on Twitter, he wrote, “Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai … main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai … maybe they know more than I do about me.” Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Lashes Out at Trolls For Commenting on His Bond With Rumoured Girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill



Well, he has clarified that he is not married to Shehnaaz Gill even though many media reports say so. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz are known for their bonding since Bigg Boss 13 house. Fans love their jodi on-screen and they even featured in two music videos – Bhula Dunga and Shona.

Earlier, speaking to ETimes, he had said, “Whenever I’m on social media, I go through most of the posts. I’ll be lying if I say that I read them all, but I do manage to read most of them. There’s an appreciation that I receive, there’s constructive criticism too, which I take well and work on, and then there are these amazing videos that they make for me. I can see the effort that goes into all this. When I get gifts, I make it a point to use them because I know they have sent it with so much love.”

He also spoke about his birthday celebrations and said, “The number of cakes, gifts, wishes, and blessings that I have got from people was amazing. Since childhood, one is made to feel special on one’s birthday, but this was something else. There were countdowns online going on a month prior to my birthday. Then the best part was that many celebrated the day with people in old age homes, at orphanages, some fed the hungry, some planted trees… it was all so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Canada and under quarantine before she starts shooting for her debut film.