Sidharth Shukla's Prayer Meet Details: Actor Sidharth Shukla's family members will be organising a prayer-meet for the departed soul on Monday at 5 pm. The prayer session will be conducted online considering the COVID-19 protocols and the actor's legion of fans who would want to mourn the loss. Actor Karanvir Bohra took to social media to share a poster of the prayer-meet that is being organised by Sidharth's mother, Rita Shukla, and his sisters, Neetu and Preeto Shukla.

The poster read that the late actor's soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris, and a meditation session will be held by BK Yogini Didi. Karanvir, who was one of Sidharth's friends and colleagues from the TV industry took to Instagram and wrote, "Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro 🙏 (sic)." The fans can join the zoom link to attend the prayer meet for Sidharth Shukla. Here's what he posted:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karenvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

Sidharth passed away on September 2 following a heart attack in the wee hours on Thursday. He was 40 when he breathed his last and reportedly died in his sleep. The late actor was one of the most loved TV personalities and was immensely appreciated for his wit and strength. The actor had also won season 13 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss where he also met his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Together, they were known as #SidNaaz by their millions of fans all over the world.

The Mumbai Police is yet to receive the actor’s viscera report. Currently, they have registered the incident as the case of accidental death.

May his soul rest in peace!