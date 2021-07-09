Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz are television’s much-loved duo. Ever since their Bigg Boss 13 journey, the actors enjoy massive popularity and never fail to impress fans with their friendship. Even though there were rumours of Sidharth and Shehnaaz dating each other, there was no confirmation regarding the same and the two continue to maintain that they are just good friends. However, recently, reports of a rift between the two friends made headlines. While neither Shehnaaz nor Sidharth addressed these reports, Sidharth took to Twitter sharing a cryptic message.Also Read - Birthday Ranveer Ka Aur Gift Hume Mil Gaya! Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's 'Twada Kutta' Video

Without mentioning which reports he is referring to, Sidharth Shukla called them hilarious and negative. "Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you'll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all," the actor wrote.

Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 8, 2021

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Makes Her Debut in Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021, Fans Call it 'Too Hot To Handle'

Following their Bigg Boss 13 journey, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also featured together in two songs – Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

On the work front, Shehnaaz recently wrapped up the shoot for Amarjit Singh Saron’s ‘Honsla Rakh’ in which she will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She will soon be seen featuring on Janice Sequeira’s talk show with internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate. Sidharth, on the other hand, was recently seen in Broken Broken But Beautiful Season 3 in which he featured opposite Sonia Rathee. The show and his performance were widely appreciated by the audience.