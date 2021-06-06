Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 popular jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are likely to be seen together once again on-screen in the lead roles if the makers of the show Kumkum Bhagya plan a sequel or reboot with a different cast and characters. In an interview with Tellychakkar, the casting director of Kumkum Bhagya, Shadman Khan said that he wishes to cast Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill if the show gets a reboot. He was quoted as saying by the portal, “I would love to cast Sidharth and Shehnaaz if Kumkum Bhagya plans on a sequel or reboot with a different cast, as their personalities match the characters Abhi and Pragya.” Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Madhuri Dixit Turn Jackie Shroff-Dimple Kapadia As They Groove To Tera Naam Liya - Watch

Currently, Shabir Ahluwalia plays the role of Abhi, and Sriti Jha essays the role of Pragya. Khan was casting director for many television shows including Half Marriage, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Laal Ishq among others. As per him, if the actors of the show are not accurate according to the characters then everything remains incomplete. Also Read - 'Broken But Beautiful' Sidharth Shukla Graces The Sets of Dance Deewane 3 - Check Viral Pics

Shehnaaz and Sidharth, who are also rumoured to be dating, share a strong bond with each other. They are famous among youth and have a loyal fan following who fondly call them ‘SidNaz’. Also Read - Monalisa – Sidharth Shukla’s Hot Chemistry in Old Video Grooving to ‘Resham Ka Rumaal’ Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Sidharth made headlines with his web debut with Broken But Beautiful 3 wherein he plays the role of a temperamental writer-director Agastya Rao. His fans are also appreciating his chemistry with co-star Sonia Rathi. Shehnaaz Gill too applauded his performance in the series. She tweeted, “Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!!”

Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!! — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2021



Meanwhile, she will be next seen in an upcoming Punjabi film co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal, and Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz was also in news for being honoured as Chandigarh’s most desirable woman in 2020.