Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are much-loved by the audience ever since their Bigg Boss journey. The duo is widely loved and enjoys a massive fan following. This weekend, SidNaaz will grace the sets of Dance Deewane. This will be the second time that Sidharth Shukla will be seen on the dance reality show.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Are Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla Dating? Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty Wonder

The love speical episode of Dance Deewane will welcome Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill this weekend. During the episode, SidNaaz will be left stunned with mind-blowing performances and will also be seen having a gala time. However, what will catch everyone’s attention and will become the highlight of the show is when SidNaaz will recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s iconic aur pass scene from their 1997 movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Their romance and chemistry will surely win your heart. Shehnaaz Gill also shared a teaser of the upcoming episode on her Instagram account and wrote, “kyun na sab deewano ke saath thodi main bhi deewani ho jaun! Watch me and @realsidharthshukla this weekend on #DanceDeewane3.” Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Replug 'Tu Haq Toh Rakh' as Couple Looks Drenched in Love on Dance Deewane 3 | Watch Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Latest Gossip: Divya Agarwal Tells Shamita Shetty 'Neither Karan Johar Nor Salman Khan' Can Make Her Understand

This has come a week after Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Bigg Boss OTT.

Interestingly, when Sidharth Shukla first appeared in the show in June this year, he had recreated the same scene with Madhuri Dixit too.

Dance Deewan e 3 launched in February with Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh Yelande as judges and Raghav Juyal as the host. The one-of-a-kind show allows dancers of all age groups to compete on one stage – below 15, till 30 and above 35.