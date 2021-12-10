Sidharth Shukla most tweeted Bigg Boss celebrity: Twitter released its annual data on Thursday and late actor Sidharth Shukla made it to the top of the most tweeted about Bigg Boss celebrity list in India. His name was followed by Rubina Dilaik who became the winner of Bigg Boss 14 this year, while Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill came third on the list. As per the Most Tweeted About TV Shows list in India in 2021, Bigg Boss topped again for the third continuous year. It was closely followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin, and Barrister Babu that joined the list at the second and the third positions, respectively, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on the fourth and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali on the fifth.Also Read - Virat Kohli Announcing Birth of Daughter Vamika Most Liked Tweet of Year 2021; Pat Cummins' Heart-Warming Gesture With COVID-19 Donation Most Retweeted

The topics on the Twitter list are ranked on the basis of the number of tweets made between January 1, 2021, to November 15, 2021. While the passing away of Sidharth Shukla left people grieving on Twitter, Rubina winning Bigg Boss 14 in February generated the maximum trends around the show. The fans of Sidharth Shukla also seemed concerned for Shehnaaz Gill and therefore, many trends emerged in her name in September as Sidharth passed away. Check out the list of the top five most tweeted about Bigg Boss personalities of the year: Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's Parents Like Karan Kundrra, Brother Pratik Reveals It All | Bigg Boss 15

Sidharth Shukla Rubina Dilaik Shehnaaz Gill Rahul Vaidya Jasmin Bhasin

Here’s the list of the top five most tweeted about telly shows of the year: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Escapes Nomination, Becomes First Finalist of The Show

Bigg Boss Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin Barrister Babu Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

Releasing a statement later, Twitter said, “earlier this year, the finale of Bigg Boss 14 kept fans busy on Twitter. Soon after the Bigg Boss 14 finale in February, Bigg Boss OTT started in July. As the first season of Bigg Boss OTT came to an end, the 15th season of the show kick-started in October.”