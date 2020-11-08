Bigg Boss 13 most loved Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaazz Gill are all set to shoot for their new music video. The rumoured couple is shooting for their upcoming music video in Chandigarh, Punjab. The actor shared a video where he is seen driving on the streets of Punjab and wrote, “Loving Punjab” followed up with a heart emoji. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Pavitra Punia For Her Unruly Behaviour Towards Eijaz Khan

Watch the video here:



He had also pay a visit to gurudwara.



Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill shared a clip from her vanity van. She also reunited with her mother.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️mom A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Nov 7, 2020 at 4:22am PST



This is Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s second music video together. Earlier, they featured together in the music video ‘Bhula Dunga’.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla entered Bigg Boss 14 for the first two weeks as Toofani Senior with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. By the end, he got in an heated argument with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan and his team lost the task leaving Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia in the red zone. Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, featured on Bigg Boss 14 as a special guest and also entertained audience on new show ‘shaandaar ravivaar’.