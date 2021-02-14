Actors Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla make one of the most loved couples in the industry today. While they haven’t yet officially confirmed their relationship in the media, the couple has got the social media buzzing with their chemistry. The Bigg Boss 13 contestants also featured in two romantic music videos after coming out of the house. Both the songs turned out to be hit and added more to their rising fan-following. This Valentine’s Day, as they emerged as one of the most loved couples in the industry, we got renowned Astrologer and Prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict their love Astro. Also Read - Horoscope Today February 14, 2021: Astrological Prediction For Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio And Other Zodiac Signs

After their face-reading, it was found out that Sidharth and Shehnaaz are absolutely compatible with each other and might just get married next year if everything goes well. Pandit ji said, "The compatibility of the couple is excellent and they share a very good relationship."

The astrologer added that both the social media stars have got a good future together and there's still time to take the decision of settling down. "They have a good future together and also stand a chance to get married, according to their face reading. However, there is still time for them to tie the nuptial knots. They might get married any time in 2022," he added.

While Sidharth is the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz is one of the most popular contestants of the season. Together, they look absolutely fantastic and have also been crowned as #SidNaaz by thousands of their fans on social media. If they decide to take the plunge and go official about their relationship in the future, there’s nothing else that would make their fans happier!