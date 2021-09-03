Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left the entire nation shocked. While the news has devastated Shehnaaz Gill, a recent video of the duo when they visited Bigg Boss OTT is going viral on social media.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down During Sidharth Shukla's Last Rites; Heartbreaking Photos Leave Fans in Tears

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen explaining her relation with Sidharth Shukla to Karan Johar. “Yeh boyfriend toh chod kar chale jaate hai, but yeh jo mera rishta hai na voh kabhi nahi tootega (Most boyfriends leave but my relation with him will never die),” Shehnaaz tells Bigg Boss OTT host. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Gets Cremated in Mother's Presence; Shehnaaz Gill Inconsolable | LIVE Updates

This heartbreaking video is now going viral on social media, leaving SidNaaz fans in tears. Sharing the video, one of the fans wrote, “Nazar lag gai,” and dropped a broken heart emoji. Another social media user wrote, “Kabhi nahi tootega. Sidnaaz is immortal now. They’re for forever together.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Statement to Mumbai Police on Sidharth Shukla's Death: His Head Was in my Lap

I feel like crying for her 😭 She was madly in love with him. What happened was really unexpected. I pray to god to give strength to Shehnaaz and Rita mam 🙏🏻💔 https://t.co/79nAgb8FaM — Love Lara Dutta ツ (@abhayld) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was finally spotted by the media as she reached the Oshiwara crematorium to pay her last respects to the late actor and her close friend. Shehnaaz was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz Badeshah and looked unbelievably broken. Sidharth’s death has left a huge void in the heart of Shehnaaz Gill, who first met him in the Bigg Boss 13 house in September 2019. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were much-loved by the audience and the duo never failed to impress everyone with their chemistry and enjoyed massive fan-following.

Even though SidNaaz never formally confirmed their relationship, they appeared together on reality shows, where their chemistry was all too evident.

Earlier, Aly Goni and Rahul Mahajan had revealed that Shehnaaz is totally devastated following the news of Sidharth’s death. Aly Goni, who was with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 14, took to Twitter and wrote, “Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya. stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken (sic).”

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday (September 2) morning. A report in Peepingmoon revealed that Shehnaaz was the first person who saw Sidharth in an unconscious state on Thursday morning. The report further mentioned that Shehnaaz tried to wake him up, however, upon realising that he had turned cold, Shehnaaz immediately informed his mother and called their family doctor who declared him dead.