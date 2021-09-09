Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden demise has left a huge void in the heart of his family, friends and fans. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently featured in a music video for Shreya Ghoshal’s song ‘Habit’. While the video has not been released so far, some of the behind-the-scenes pictures of SidNaaz are going viral on social media.Also Read - Vidyut Jammwal’s Emotional Video on How Sidharth Shukla Was ‘Asli Mard’ Will Bring Tears- Watch

In the pictures, Sidharth and Shehnaaz can be seen twinning in blue as they pose on a beach. While Sidharth can be seen a blue shirt with white floral print on it, Shehnaaz looks stunning in a blue dress and a sun hat. In one of the pictures, Sidharth and Shehnaaz can be seen relaxing on the beach. In another picture, Sidharth can be seen playfully twisting Shehnaaz’s wrist. The pictures are the cutest and will really bring tears to your eyes. Also Read - Pavitra Punia on Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Bond: Yeh Rishta Pati Patni Se Kam Nahin Tha

These pictures were shared on social media by a photographer. Soon after the pictures were released, several fans took to the comment section asking for the release date of the song. “Plz batao kis song ka he kab out hoga song (please let us know which song is this and when will it be released), one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father and Brother Remember Sidharth Shukla: 'Vishwas Nahi Ho Raha!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

Earlier this year, Shehnaaz Gill talked about the song in an interview with an entertainment portal and said, “It is a very nice and cute song. It’s like how you all (fans) love me and Sidharth, after watching this song you all will love me and Siddharth even more. It’s that kind of a song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were much-loved by the audience and the duo never failed to impress everyone with their chemistry and enjoyed massive fan-following. Reportedly, Shehnaaz isn’t sleeping well or eating properly after Sidharth’s death.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a heart attack in the early morning hours. The actor reportedly died in sleep. He was 40. Sidharth Shukla‘s family members also organised a prayer-meet for the departed soul on Monday (September 6). The prayer session was held online considering the COVID-19 protocols and fans were able to join it as well.