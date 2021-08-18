Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill on Dance Deewane 3: Bigg Boss couple – Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill – have made their fans immensely emotional with their beautiful chemistry on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. The Madhuri Dixit-judged show will see the two as special guests this weekend in a love-special episode. And with the promos, it seems that everyone’s favourite #SidNaaz were just adorable in their subtle romantic gestures on the show.Also Read - Not Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan Wanted Aayush Sharma to do Shershaah; Here's What Happened Then!

One of the promos going viral shows Sidharth holding Shehnaaz’s hand while walking out of the stage. Now the fans can’t stop talking about the moment that shows just how protective Sidharth behaves for Shehnaaz, or at least, shows that she belongs to him in some way or the other. Fans are so elated that they related the moment with Shehnaaz’s time in Bigg Boss 13 when she used to tell Sidharth about owning a feeling of belongingness for her. “Tu Haq Toh Rakh,” is what is making the SidNaaz fans go crazy today. Check out this video edited by a fan that is going viral on Instagram: Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Finally Calls Arunita Kanjilal 'Family', Speaks on Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill

In another promo, Sidharth and Shehnaaz surprise even Madhuri with their chemistry. When a contestant dances with Shehnaaz, he looks back and winks at Sidharth that totally leaves Madhuri surprised. Sidharth then stands up and tells the boy how he taught him ways to impress a girl and he is trying the same on his ‘friend’ today. Watch the promo here:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have become one of the most loved pairs in the industry. Even though none of them has confirmed their relationship, fans think that their chemistry is undeniable and their body language when they are together, speaks for their relationship.

Well, whether they are in a relationship or not, they are just the cutest!