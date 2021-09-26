Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill‘s bond and chemistry never failed to make headlines. Ever since their Bigg Boss journey, they won everyone’s heart. The duo also worked together in several music videos, one of which was Shona Shona. Now, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s superhit song Shona Shona has crossed 200 million views on YouTube. This has come close to a month after Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise.Also Read - Honsla Rakh New Poster Out: Diljit Dosanjh-Shehnaaz Gill Try To Cradle A Baby, Film To Release On Dussehra

Shona Shona, which was released in November 2020 has reached another milestone on Sunday with 200 million views. This has left #SidNaaz fans emotional. Social media is flooded with fans remembering Sidharth Shukla. Fans took to Twitter talking about how nobody can beat Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry and mentioned that Shona Shona is a story of their inseparable Love. Also Read - Broken But Beautiful 4 Without Sidharth Shukla? This is What Makers Have to Say - Read on

Watching the Music video of #ShonaShona and I am crying 🥺#SiddharthShukla bhai & @ishehnaaz_gill together ♥️🙏 200 million views on #ShonaShona

My most special music video ever — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 26, 2021

“This song meant so much more to them than us I feel… Both love it so much it’s clearly evident Sparkling heart,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “He must have waited for this. He would be the happiest for this song’s success. I wish he would be there with us physically or with his family But I know he (angel) is watching us from heaven & would be happy too 200 Million.”

Check out what fans have to say as Shona Shona crosses 200 million views:

#ShonaShona Chalayo🥺♥️ Mere Babies… Look At Them Kitne Khush Lag Rahe Hai Dono… Enjoying, Partying, Celebrating Their New Year & Giving Us Memories Which We Gonna Cherish Lifetime♾️😘#ShonaShonaHits200M#SidNaaz #SidNaazForever pic.twitter.com/6zZldZtLma — Kнυѕнвυ||SSS✨|| (@mehakk02) September 26, 2021

Mohabbat ho gayi hai toh dikha hi doh doh doh

Congratulations #SidharthShukla ….#ShonaShona crossed 200M…I know u will be happy to see this Sidharth… love you my love

200M OF SHONA SHONA#ShonaShonaHits200M pic.twitter.com/CDBa8ox6On — Ridhima Pal (@ridhima_pal) September 26, 2021

#ShonaShona

Sidharth,ur fav song#ShonaShonaHits200M 💗✨khush ho na? I still remember the way u asked d club ppl to play #ShonaShona when u were partying …This song gave us much happiness,frm seing ur whole fam at d airport to d punjb diaries each moment is spl 4 us #SidNaaz — sidnaazians (@Ria4293681) September 26, 2021

The first time I got to know about #SidNaaz, the first thing I saw of them, apart from the small clips in Instagram, was #ShonaShona. And I instantly fell in love with both of them 💖💫✨#ShonaShonaHits200M #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/LVCT2TxkKI — Madhurima • Sidharth Shukla 🦋 (@PakaMatNaYaar) September 26, 2021

Shona Shona was sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. However, the music video was shot in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a heart attack in the early morning hours. The actor reportedly died in sleep. He was 40. Reportedly, Shehnaaz is yet to accept reality after Sidharth’s death. Shehnaaz is trying really hard to cope up with the huge loss.