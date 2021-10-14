Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla was preparing for his next music video with Shehnaaz Gill when the news of his sudden demise shocked the world. The music video for Shreya Ghoshal’s song was originally titled ‘Habit’. However, the title of the song has now been changed to ‘Adhura’. On Wednesday, music label Saregama took to Twitter announcing the same and shared a new poster. The poster mentioned that the song will be released soon and read, “Adhura… Ek Adhura Gaana… Ek Adhuri Kahani… A SidNaaz song… Releasing soon…”Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Cries, on Calls With Sidharth Shukla’s Mother Rita Maa During Honsla Rakh Promotions- Report

Reportedly, the song has been revamped. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had also shot parts of the song in Goa. Earlier, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's behind-the-scenes pictures from the song went viral on social media. In the pictures, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were seen twinning in blue as they pose on a beach. While Sidharth was seen in a blue shirt with white floral print on it, Shehnaaz looked stunning in a blue dress and a sun hat.

Earlier this year, Shehnaaz Gill talked about the song in an interview with an entertainment portal and said, “It is a very nice and cute song. It’s like how you all (fans) love me and Sidharth, after watching this song you all will love me and Siddharth even more. It’s that kind of a song.”

While the release date of the song has now been announced, fans are eagerly waiting to see SidNaaz on screen for one last time.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a heart attack in the early morning hours. The actor reportedly died in sleep. He was 40. While Shehnaaz Gill was left with a complete void, he has now resumed work for her upcoming movie Honsla Rakh.