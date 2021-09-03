Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill: Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, September 2, after suffering a heart attack. The actor was reportedly feeling uneasy on Wednesday night and had both her mother, Rita Shukla, and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill by his side when he breathed his last at his house in Oshiwara. A report in ETimes also suggests that while he was feeling a little unwell, he asked Shehnaaz to be with him.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Last Rites LIVE UPDATES: Mortal Remains to be Taken Home, Cremation Soon

“Sidharth on the other hand could not sleep so he asked Shehnaaz to be with him and just pat his back,” the report quoted a source close to the late actor. It is also believed that both his mom and Shehnaaz first offer him Nimbu Paani and later ice cream to make him feel better but Sidharth kept complaining of anxiety. The report added, “Around 1:30 am, Sidharth slept in Shehnaaz’s lap and the latter then slowly moved away. She too slept and around 7 am when she woke up, she saw Sidharth sleeping in the same position without any movement and when she tried to wake him up, he did not move.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Took Sidharth Shukla to Hospital in Morning- Report

Shehnaaz reportedly panicked and straight away headed to the 5th floor where Sidharth’s mom lives. The actor’s sister was also informed and their family doctor was called who declared the actor dead at his place.

Those who have seen Shehnaaz mourning Sidharth’s death at his house, say that she is devastated – as if a storm has just passed by her. Actor Aly Goni, who was with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 14, took to Twitter and wrote, “Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gayaBroken heart stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken (sic).”

We wish strength for Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s family. May his soul rest in peace!