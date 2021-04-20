Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill never opened up on their relationship despite the fans wishing to see them together officially and formally. However, they keep their fans hooked with their chemistry and gestures that speak volumes of their bonding. Sidharth did something similar on Tuesday when he replied to a photographer who talked about Shehnaaz using a better phone to shoot a video. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Male Version! Ranvir Shorey Gives Back To Trolls Who Try To Roast Him Over His 'Rahul Gandhi' Tweet

Sidharth tweeted the post and replied, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend … let me just politely put it to your knowledge it was shot on the best possible phone ….for her fans … if you didn't like it why did you put it up?" (sic) when the photographer shared, "Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone." (sic)

The photographer replied saying, "Inside every man is a beast, that protects a queen. Who is that Queen #sidharthshukla? #sidhearts." This made Sidharth answer that his queen is is mother. "I would have never replied to that … but cause I did for your previous one .. one more for you ….. QUEEN is the one who raised ME," he wrote.

The photographer replied saying, “Inside every man is a beast, that protects a queen. Who is that Queen #sidharthshukla? #sidhearts.” This made Sidharth answer that his queen is is mother. “I would have never replied to that … but cause I did for your previous one .. one more for you ….. QUEEN is the one who raised ME,” he wrote.

However, something from Sidharth’s defense for Shehnaaz didn’t go down well with many of her fans. A few users seemed irked with how this was just another time that he didn’t have the courage to stand up for Shehnaaz and call her his queen.

A user tweeted, “U never have & so U should not have replied for sana if u didn’t have that intention, U could have just replied “my mom” under this tweet.” Interestingly, Sidharth replied to the tweet and said, “Kya aap mujhse pooch kar tweet karti hai .. nahi na …tho aap apna kaam kare mujhe mera karne de …. ” (sic)

Kya aap mujhse pooch kar tweet karti hai .. nahi na …tho aap apna kaam kare mujhe mera karne de …. 🙏🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 19, 2021

Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been entertaining their fans together ever since they appeared in Bigg Boss 13. They were also seen ringing in the New Year together in Goa. But guess the fans have to wait for some more time to see them officially talking about their relationship!