Sidharth Shukla Trends Big: Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts of SidNaaz fans with her kind and humble gesture for a fan. Shehnaaz is being lauded by netizens as her new video of giving autograph to a fan has gone viral which has a Sidharth Shukla connection. Shehnaaz’s fan dropped a video on social media where it is claimed that the actress signed Sid and Naaz along with her signature while giving autograph to her fan. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla fans lovingly nicknamed them SidNaaz. Sidnaaz Forever has been celebrated by netizens ever since the unfortunate demise of Siddharth.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Writes Sidharth Shukla's Name First While Signing Autograph, SidNaaz Fans Get Emotional- Watch Video

Check out this tweet by a SidNaaz fan:

The way she autographed n wrote Sid upar n then Naaz neeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together..I feel is cus she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watchin n guiding over her from abv n she wud always b behind him following his footsteps n life lessons pic.twitter.com/GHnnmP61C7 — Tina (@TinaAhuja12) June 28, 2022

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dazzles in Her New Video Online, Fans Say 'Bas Happy Happy Raho ji...' - Watch Viral Clip

Sid And Naaz Signature Goes Viral

Shehnaaz’s fan shared the video which shows her signing the autograph for a fan. However, nothing is visible while Shehnaaz is signing the autograph. The clip then moves to a paper that read Shehnaaz’s message and autograph for the fan. It read, “Shehnaaz Gill loves u. Keep supporting, Sid Naaz. (sic)” The name ‘Sid’ was written above hers. Shehnaaz’s emotional fan who shared the video wrote, “The way she autographed n wrote Sid upar n then Naaz neeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together..I feel is cus she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watchin n guiding over her from abv n she wud always b behind him following his footsteps n life lessons (sic).” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Performs LIVE Dance on 'Chikni Chameli', 'Nach Punjaban' - Watch Videos From Umang 2022