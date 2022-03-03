RIP Sidharth Shukla: Actor Sidharth Shukla’s fans were reminded of the devastating times when they lost their favourite star last year as Twitter memorialised the late actor’s account on Thursday. The fans took to Twitter to trend #SidharthShuklaLivesOn as they shared the screenshots of his official account and expressed how their beloved star will always be missed.Also Read - Salman Khan in Touch With Sidharth Shukla's Mom After Actor's Demise, Asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'Stay Strong'

Sidharth died of a heart attack on September 1 last year. He was one of the most loved faces on Indian television and was crawling his way up after winning Bigg Boss 13. One Twitter user wrote, “NO …. I AM NOT PREPARED FOR IT…. Remembering Sidharth Shukla 💔💔😭😭 WHY GOD …. HE DESERVED A SECOND CHANCE … FOR HIS MOTHER , FOR HIS SISTERS , FOR HIS LOVE , FOR HIS WHOLE FAMILY , FOR HIS FANS & MOST IMPORTANTLY FOR HIM TOO (sic),” while another wrote, “Idk how many times this thought crosses my mind that Eventually people will forget you or maybe won’t talk about u or remember you as much as they do now but for me you’ll continue to live on.. be it 6 months, years or 60 years or even more. I miss u Sid❤

Check how Sidharth’s fans are reacting to Twitter memorialising his account:

Idk how many times this thought crosses my mind that Eventually people will forget you or maybe won’t talk about u or remember you as much as they do now but for me you’ll continue to live on.. be it 6 months, years or 60 years or even more. I miss u Sid❤#SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/lS3vwqRRyF — Nepenthe (@Nepenthepione) March 2, 2022

In other words you are an emotion, a feeling that will linger on within me till my last breath and beyond ❤️ Happy to know his ig account will liveon forever ♾#SidharthShuklaLivesOn#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/2SoHbNhdtN — JUNE❣️ShehnaazSidharthShukla The SSS FAMILY 💫 (@SidNaazone) March 3, 2022

Not just his Twitter, Sidharth’s Instagram account got memorialised to celebrate him and his life that had a love for his thousands of fans. While most fans took to social media to talk about how he should have been given a second chance, many others prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Several others also sent love and strength to Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be dating Sidharth and was totally disheartened after he passed away.

It’s been six months since the actor left the world for his heavenly abode. Sidharth’s fans leave no day without remembering him on social media and Twitter is always abuzz with trends in his name. #SidharthShuklaLivesOn is a perfect hashtag to celebrate the actor’s legacy and express the fans’ love that will never fade away!