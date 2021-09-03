Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 winner and television actor Siddharth Shukla’s sudden death has left the entire nation in shock and in tears. A number of television and Bollywood actors took to social media remembering the late actor, latest on the list is his Broken But Beautiful 3 co-star Sonia Rathee.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Statement to Mumbai Police on Sidharth Shukla's Death: His Head Was in my Lap

Sonia Rathee took to social media sharing a throwback picture from the sets of Broken But Beautiful and penned down an emotional note. The actor talked about how Sidharth was her constant support during the shoot and remembered his ‘infectious simle’. Sonia Rathee also added that she will remember her random conversation with Sidharth. ‘Still doesn’t feel real. I’ll miss our random conversations mid shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a person’s day. You had a heart of gold and I had the pleasure of getting to know it. I will forever cherish the moments we got to spend together. I’m gonna miss you. You were an incredible human being and a true friend, you’ll forever be remembered,’ she wrote. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Mom is Unbelievably Strong, Shehnaaz Gill is Devastated: Rahul Mahajan

Sidharth Shukla made his OTT debut with Broken But Beautiful 3 which was released earlier this year. Siddharth created a huge fan base for his character Agastya Rao and paired along with Sonia Rathee who was playing the role of Rumi Desai for the series. The story depicted how Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai were different from each other but could not prevent falling in love.

Sidharth passed away due to a cardiac attack in the wee hours of Thursday, September 2. He had complained of uneasiness on Wednesday night. The actor was reportedly surrounded by his mother and close friend Shehnaaz Gill when he took his last breath. He was 40.

Rest in peace, Sidharth Shukla.