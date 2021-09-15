Mumbai: It’s had to believe that Bigg Boss 13 winner and television actor Sidharth Shukla is no more among us. His sudden demise left family, fans, and friends shocked. Rahul Mahajan, who was one of the first celebrities to reach Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, took to social media remembering the late actor with a heartbreaking Tweet.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Death: Vishal Aditya Singh Recalls His Large-Heartedness, The Text And Meeting Him

Rahul Mahajan penned an emotional note and expressed disbelief at Sidharth Shukla’s death. “Mind is so stupid I still feel I can call #SidharthShukla‘s phone and he will answer,” he wrote. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Beach Pictures From His Last Music Video 'Habit' Go Viral | Check Here

Several SidNaaz fans also expressed similar feelings. One of the fans wrote, “I still feel, he will tweet, he will talk to us d way he used to do, he will get papped, we’ll celebrate his new projects, a happy timeline, happy sidhearts…….miss him sooooooo much.” Another social media user wrote, “Kabhi kabhi dimak jo janta hai vo dil manne ko taiyar nahi hota.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father and Brother Remember Sidharth Shukla: 'Vishwas Nahi Ho Raha!'

Mind is so stupid I still feel I can call #SidharthShukla ‘s phone and he will answer ☹️ — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) September 12, 2021

Earlier, Rahul Mahajan also talked about Shehnaaz Gill’s condition following Sidharth’s death and revealed that inconsolable Shehnaaz was shouting ‘mummy ji, mera bachcha,’ during the late actor’s funeral. “Jab Shehnaaz Gill aayi toh woh itni zor se cheekhi ‘mummy ji, mera bachcha, mummy ji, mera bachcha’. Shehnaaz was rubbing the feet of Sidharth’s mortal remains, without even realising that he is no more. She is in a state of complete shock and denial. Seeing her condition and mental state I was shivering at the funeral,” Rahul Mahajan had said.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a heart attack in the early morning hours. The actor reportedly died in sleep. He was 40. Sidharth Shukla‘s family members also organised a prayer-meet for the departed soul on Monday (September 6). The prayer session was held online considering the COVID-19 protocols and fans were able to join it as well.