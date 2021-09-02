Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to social media expressing grief on the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla. Varun shared a picture with his ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ co-star and wrote that heaven has gained a star today.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill 'Not Fine' After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Says Her Father Santokh Singh Sukh

"Rip brother 💔u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones," Varun wrote as he shared a picture with Sidharth Shukla. Alia Bhatt can also be spotted in the picture.

Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s post here:

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. Mumbai’s Cooper hospital confirmed the news and termed heart attack as the reason for his death. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

While Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, he later won everyone’s heart with his role as Shiv in Balika Vadhu. He had also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Sidharth also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

The news of Sidharth Shukla’s death has come as a jolt for millions of his fans who can’t believe that their favourite TV star is no more.

Rest in peace, Sidharth Shukla.