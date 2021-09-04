Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden demise has left the entire nation in shock. His family, friends and fans are in a devastating state. The actor’s final rites were held on Friday (September 2) and several close friends including Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and others attended the same. While several heartbreaking pictures from Sidharth Shukla’s funeral are going viral on social media, one picture that has left fans in tears is that of Asim Riaz.Also Read - Karanvir Bohra Slams Paparazzo For Calling Him 'Gareeb' | Here's What Happened

Asim Riaz, who was also one of the first persons to reach Sidharth’s house upon the news of his demise, was spotted at the Oshiwara crematorium in a heartbreaking state. Sidharth’s Bigg Boss 13 housemate looked completely broken as he sat on the stairs of the crematorium despite the heavy rainfall. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Remembers Sidharth Shukla With an Emotional Note, Pledges To Become Like Him

Several fans are sharing Asim Riaz’s heart-wrenching picture on social media wishing him strength. “Stay strong guys. We #AsimRiaz fans will be here for you & We will keep remembering #SidharthShukla in every possible way we can in this together with you guys,” one of the social media users wrote. Another fan wrote, “Ppl thought #SidharthShukla & #AsimRiaz had distances but imo #SidSim had a connection which was beyond anyone’s understanding.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao, And Other Celebrities Paid Last Tribute to Sidharth Shukla, Last Journey: Watch Out

This heartbreaking picture of Asim sitting on the stairs of Samshan despite of rain speaks volumes.. his eyes his body language was showing his pain💔 Ppl thought #SidharthShukla & #AsimRiaz had distances but imo #SidSim had a connection which was beyond anyone’s understanding. pic.twitter.com/XnNgb9FNCm — Vibhuti 💫 (@VibhutiRaina) September 4, 2021

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were good friends, brothers inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, things didn’t work out between them and they went their separate ways. The two decided to maintain a cordial relationship.

Sidharth, who died from a heart attack in his sleep, was just 40 when he took his last breath. The actor’s last rites were held on Friday (September 3) at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla’s family also released a statement that reads, “To Our Media Fraternity, All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request. We really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times.”