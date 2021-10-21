Habit Song Out: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla starrer new song ‘Habit’ has finally released. In the last music video of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz, the makers pay a wonderful tribute to the late actor and it will leave you emotional. The video features a musical montage where behind-the-scenes clips are seen from the shoot of the song. The video depicts the bond that Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared in real life.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Honsla Rakh Beats Shershaah, Gets Gets 9.5 Rating On IMDb

The song starts with Shehnaaz sitting in front of the mic in a stunning white dress. The lines ‘Bichda Is Qadar Ki Rut HI Badal Gayi, Ek Shakhs Saare Sheher Ko Veeran Kar Gaya” will touch your heart. Another line that will make you emotional is, “Aaj Kal Mujhse Yun Rakhta Hai Dooriyaan. Haye Kede Kede Vaaste Khareedta Hai Choodiyan Bol De Na Soneya.” Also Read - Honsla Rakh Box Office Collection Day 5: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Starrer Remains Strong, Breaks Bell Bottom, Roohi’s Records

Sharing the song on social media, the makers wrote, “Thousands of #SidNaaz fans wanted the song immediately. Who are we to come in the way?” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Talks About Sidharth Shukla at Honsla Rakh Promotions, Watch Emotional Video

Habit is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

Watch The Song Here:



A couple of days ago, Shreya shared the poster of the song and wrote, “He was a star and will be forever…The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever… Habit our unfinished song…Adhurahai par phir bhi poora rahega (It is incomplete yet complete). Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. (This last song of Sidnaaz, which is every fan’s wish will remain alive in our hearts forever.)”

Tv star Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai due to a heart attack on September 2. Sidharth and Shhenaaz have featured in a couple of music videos including Shona Shona, and Bhula Dunga.