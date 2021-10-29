Tu Yaheen Hai Out: ‘Mere Dil Ko Pata Hai, Tu Yahin Hai, Yahaan Hai’ – Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla will touch your heartstrings. In the song, Shehnaaz expressed her love for Sidharth and expressed that though, he is not physically present with her, he is very much alive in his around and feels that he is still around. As the song touches its last phase, Sidharth’s ‘Sanaa’ will give you goosebumps.Also Read - 'Vo Tera Tha, Tera Hi Rahega' Shehnaaz Gill Announces Tribute For Sidharth Shukla as SidNaaz Fans go Teary Eyed

The song starts with Shehnaaz's famous dialogue from Bigg Boss, "Tu mera hai thik hai, or tu mera hi hai; muje game ni jeetni muje tuje jeetna hai". The scene is followed up by their adorable moments inside the Bigg Boss house.

Watch Video Here:



Crooned by Shehnaaz Gill, the song has been written and composed by Raj Ranjodh and directed by Bal Deo.

Earlier, Shehnaaz and Sidharth starrer Habit music video was released. The video features a musical montage where behind-the-scenes clips are seen from the shoot of the song. The video depicts the bond that Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared in real life.



Tv star Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai due to a heart attack on September 2. Sidharth and Shhenaaz have featured in a couple of music videos including Shona Shona, and Bhula Dunga.