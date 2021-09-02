Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden death has reminded his fans of his Balika Vadhu co-star Pratyusha Banerjee. While Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on the morning of September 2, Pratyusha too, died young.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Death: Why Are Young People Suffering From Heart Attack at This Massive Rate? Doctor Speaks | Exclusive

Pratyusha Banerjee, who played the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, was found hanging at her Mumbai residence in April 2016. She was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Andheri where the actor was declared brought dead. While no suicide note was found, her parents alleged her then-boyfriend and actor Rahul Raj Singh’s role behind their daughter’s death. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Salman Khan Remembers Bigg Boss 13 Winner, Says 'You Will Be Missed'

Several Balika Vadhu fans took to social media talking about this ‘strange and sad’ coincidence and wrote that this is an end to the Balika Vadhu era. Several pictures of Sidharth and Pratyusha as Anandi and Shiv are also going viral on social media. Fans also remembered veteran actor Surekha Sikri who played the role of Dadi Sa in Balika Vadhu and passed away in July this year. She was 75. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Dies: Mumbai Police Being Extra Careful After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

All three of them are gone.. End of Balika Vadhu era pic.twitter.com/3llYVEPXaG — सुमी 🦋 (@_beyondstars_) September 2, 2021

Three of them., 🥺💔 End of Balika Vadhu Era. May his soul rest in peace 🙏. #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/GiCOYrbJeP — Anjali 안잘리 ♥️ (@_anjaliofficial) September 2, 2021

I know him from this time.. When he used to play role of collector in Balika Vadhu.. Childhood memories with you 😭😭😭😭#SiddharthShukla Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/eYYHKNT69Y — KitKat (@_priyanshiiii__) September 2, 2021

This trio will be greatly missed

End of Balika Vadhu era…#SiddharthShukla A true gem lost too soon😔 pic.twitter.com/EUBNz9xrGF — Sneha🥀 (@an_old_wine) September 2, 2021

Fate of balika vadhu … Pratyusha then ..sidharth today ..like my grandma can’t believe it … Rest in peace #SiddharthShukla and may u hold that smile forever in the journey from here …

Amen pic.twitter.com/GZ2CVmkEx9 — Simi Mukherjee (@MukherjeeSimi) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. Mumbai’s Cooper hospital confirmed the news and termed heart attack as the reason for his death. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

While Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, he later won everyone’s heart with his role as Shiv in Balika Vadhu. He had also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Rest in peace, Sidharth Shukla.