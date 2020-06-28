Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz mourned the demise of TikTok star Siya Kakkar on Sunday. The actor made an Instagram post as a tribute to the late 16-year-old girl who was popular for her music videos on the social networking app. Asim asked his fans to stay positive in these trying times and enjoy life. The Bigg Boss 13 star posted a picture of Siya on Instagram and made a request to his fans in the caption. Also Read - TikTok Star Siya Kakkar’s Suicide Case Latest Update: Police Seizes Phone For Investigation, to Question Close Friend And School Authorities

The caption of Asim's latest Instagram post read, "Unfortunate demise of a Young talented girl who could have achieved lot in her life. guys plz stay positive and Firm in your life which may erase any kind of negativity.. Rest in peace #RIP#siyakakkar" (sic)

Siya Kakkar died by suicide a few days back by hanging herself to the ceiling fan of his home in Delhi's Preet Vihar. She was 16-years-old and used to enjoy a good fan following on TikTok due to her music videos. Siya was a school student and her demise sent shockwaves in the entire industry. While her parents and close friends are unable to bring themselves to accept the news of losing her, the Delhi Police is investigating the matter. As per a report in India Today, Siya's mobile phone was confiscated and the police have been talking to her friends to probe if she had any personal rivalry with someone or she suffered emotional trauma.

Earlier, actor Jay Bhanushali also mourned the death of the young girl and made a social media post asking young people to have faith in good times. He mentioned that one should not lose hope in these difficult times and stay positive.