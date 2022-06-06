Ankita Lokahnde -Vicky Jain win Smart Jodi: TV actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband and businessman Vicky Jain, who got married in December 2021, won Smart Jodi. The lovey-dovey couple took home a giant golden gathbandhan trophy and Rs 25 lakh cash prize. They were followed by Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli as runners-up at the grand finale. Ankita expressed her happiness on social media and shared videos and photos from the stage. The winners were presented the trophy by the most beautiful couples in Bollywood Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Ankita jumped with joy as she received the trophy along with Vicky. “Look how far we’ve come my baby. We are meant to be. We were meant to Make It Large. #anvikikahani”, Ankita captioned her post.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Gets Trolled For Her Thigh-High Slit Dress at Lock Upp Success Bash: 'Bold Dikhna Hai Toh...'

While speaking exclusively to E-Times, Ankita said they won the show because they were real. “This show was all about spending time with Vicky since he is in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) most of the time and I am in Mumbai. This was a new beginning for us and we enjoyed being a part of the show. We actually discovered many things about each other in the last few months.” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Cannot Stop Dancing to 'Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi' With Injured Foot- Watch Viral Video

The Pavitra Rishta actor revealed further, “I also learnt that Vicky shares the same competitive spirit like me, and in fact, he is better than me. I thought Vicky would be camera-shy, but he was a perfect entertainer, lovable and could even outshine me in many ways. Both of us are fit and communicate well, too. Jabse inka saath mila hai, I have been a different person altogether. He’s a balanced guy, who brings balance in my life. I just want to say thank you for everything that you have done for me.”