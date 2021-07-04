Mumbai: Who does not know about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? Ekta Kapoor’s iconic television show gained immense popularity and is still loved by people across generations. Its characters including Tulsi (played by Smriti Irani) and Mihir (played by Amar Upadhyay) became household names. However, it’s been 21 years since this iconic show now. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Casting Finalised: Ankita Lokhande Back as Archana, Shaheer Sheikh is New Manav?

On this special day, Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor took to social media sharing nostalgic posts. Smriti Irani shared a video montage of the show featuring all its cast members and talked about how this show changed several lives. She also mentioned that even though they promised another season of the daily soap, they could not keep their promise. "We had made a promise 'Phir Milenge', a promise we could not keep…21 years ago began a journey which changed many lives – brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!" Smriti wrote.

Several of the show’s cast including Mouni Roy, Hiten Tejwani and Anita Hassanandani commented on Irani’s post. While Hiten wrote, “The best..Thank u for the memories,” Mouni wrote, “My beautiful Smriti Di” and dropped a heart emoji.

Ekta Kapoor too shared a fan video and wrote, “Many moons ago. This day. changed my life!”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went off-air in November 2008 and a lot is changed now. While Smriti Irani is a successful politician and currently Union Textile Minister in the BJP led government, Mihir aka Amar Upadhyay is currently seen as the lead actor in Molkki.