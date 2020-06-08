On Ekta Kapoor‘s birthday, her best friend and Union Minister Smriti Irani curated a special video and showed her just how much she is loved. Smriti reunited the cast of her famous show Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi who wished Ekta on her special day. Smriti talked about the popular show and mentioned how her dear friend changed many lives by giving them opportunities and ways to earn their livelihood. Also Read - Hindustani Bhau Launches New Abusive Attack on Ekta Kapoor, Threatens Her to Apologise

The video began with the iconic scene of Smriti welcoming all by folding hands and opening the gates of her house. It proceeded to all other cast members who wished Ekta in their own style. The list included names like Rakshanda Khan, Ketki Dave, Hansika Motwane, Mouni Roy, Pulkit Samrat, Sudha Chandran, Hussain Kwajervala and Ronit Roy among others.

As Smriti began to talk in the video, she expressed her gratitude to Ekta for being the most helpful person ever. She said, “Kitne saal baad hum sab log ek saath aaye taaki aapko humlog birthday wish kar sake. Hum woh hai jinhone apni zindagi ka pehla ghar, pehli gaadi shayad aapki wajah se khareeda. Lekin laute hum isliye hai, because we love you.”

The former actor also mentioned Ekta’s other charity works where she has fed many elderly people across several old-age homes and also taken care of many kids at various orphanages.

An overwhelmed Ekta took notice of the video and mentioned that it made her emotional. Her comment on the post read, “This has made me cry!!! Thankuuuuuu everyone specially uuuuuuuu!” (sic)

Meanwhile, Ekta is currently fighting cyberbullying after several social media users started abusing her and her family for having an allegedly inappropriate scene in her web-series XXX-2.