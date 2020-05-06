TV actor Smriti Khanna on Tuesday took to Instagram to announce the name of her newborn child with husband Gautam Gupta. Smriti wrote, “Anayka #family #FirstFamilyPic #DaddysGirl.” Smriti and Gautam welcomed their baby on April 15. The picture is taken on the hospital bed right after Smriti gave birth to her baby girl. While the new parents are smiling for the picture, the baby has her eyes set on her father. Also Read - TV Actors Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta Become Parents, Welcome Baby Girl

Have a look:

A few days ago, Smriti posted her before and after childbirth pictures on social media, leaving everyone stunned with the loss of her pregnancy weight so quickly. “Amazed at what the human body can do!! 1st pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth. My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I’ll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little one#postpartum#postpartumtransformation#newmom #mombod,” she had shared.

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Times after the delivery, Gaurav shared his experience amid coronavirus lockdown. He informed, “W had taken every precaution during Smriti’s pregnancy, and now the baby is here, we will be very careful”. However, both the actors think it is difficult to keep the baby in isolation away from their families.

Smriti and Gautam got married in 2017. They have worked together in the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.