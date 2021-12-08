Bigg Boss 15 Updates: Several stories in the media have claimed that ‘Bigg Boss 7‘ contestant Sofia Hayat attended Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh‘s wedding. She explained in an exclusive interview with ET Times that she did not attend the wedding and had not met Rakhi’s husband and that it’s a false statement.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Karan Kundrra's Heart During Ticket To Finale Task

Slamming these rumours, Sofia has come out in support of the Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi after many fans posted on social media that she had falsely introduced a cameraman from the reality show as her husband. She said, “The only thing I am delighted to say is that people should not judge Rakhi or her marriage. And if people believe her marriage is a ruse, they should not watch Bigg Boss. The show simply has one goal: to entertain, and if that means lying about something, then so be it. If the viewers are offended and believe it is a hoax, they should not watch it. They force individuals to fight, or they ask them to start a fight. As a result, no one should pass judgement on her. If they’re doing it for the publicity, it isn’t based on any facts and this works for Bigg Boss.” She continued, “Rakhi is someone I have always admired. If she’s doing it for the sake of amusement, she’s doing a good job because people are having a good time. She is an entertainer.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Rashami I'm Losing It,' Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee Amid Ticket to Finale Task

Not only Bigg Boss admirers but housemates too believe that Rakhi hired Ritesh to play her husband. Things got ugly between Abhijeet Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant when he commented on her relationship.

Whether it’s true or not, Rakhi manages to delight us with her drama. Keep an eye on this space for more Bigg Boss 15 news!