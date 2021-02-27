Actor Sohail Khan posted a video message for his ‘dear friend’ Rakhi Sawant and her mother Jaya Sawant who’s currently undergoing treatment for cancer in Mumbai. The actor asked Rakhi to take care of her mother and let him know if she needs anything. Also Read - Aly Goni Gets Best Birthday Gifts From Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, Check Out His Presents

Sohail told the Bigg Boss 14 contestant that he’s just a call away and will be coming to see her mother very soon. The actor said, “Rakhi my dear, if you and your mummy need anything, call me directly. I have never met your mom but I know you. If you are a strong person and I wonder, how much strong your mother must be. I wish her a speedy recovery and just be the daughter like you are and everything will fall in place. If you need anything, just call me directly. I’ll see you soon and I will talk to her whenever she is well enough. All the best. Take care.” Also Read - Salman Khan Mocks Arshi Khan For Her Golden Dress: Tu Bigg Boss Ka Sofa Pehen Kar Aayi Hai

Sohail is fond of Rakhi and has always maintained that she has worked hard to survive in the industry. The same was also confirmed by Salman Khan in an episode on Bigg Boss 14 when he said that it was Sohail who asked him to help Rakhi. Salman had mentioned that Sohail likes Rakhi and appreciates how she is so unapologetic and hardworking.

Earlier, before entering the reality show, Rakhi had revealed that it was because of Sohail and Salman that she found her way back in Bigg Boss at the time when she was struggling financially.

Rakhi’s mom is being treated for cancer. She has begun her chemotherapy sessions after which she will be operated on. While talking to the media recently, Rakhi revealed that Salman and Sohail have assisted her in her mother’s treatment and they are keeping a constant check on her wellbeing.