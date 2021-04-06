Sona Mohapatra was pleased to watch veteran actor Rekha on Indian Idol 12. Calling the reality singing show ‘sad’, she expressed her disappointment on the show for sheltering music composer, Anu Malik, who was accused of sexual harassment during India’s MeToo movement. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Happy to see #Rekha , a fine artist & sparkling woman giving a boost to a sad music reality show on social media. Why sad? What would U call a show that kept a known serial sexual predator & pervert on its payroll year after year? Anu Malik.Doesn’t even deserve a hashtag, #India.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar Goes Glam on Indian Idol 12, Hubby Rohanpreet Singh Asks 'Why Are You so Beautiful?'



A Twitter user commented on her tweet and pointed out that the show ‘glorified’ Anu’s return as a guest this year. “They called him back and glorified him as a guest this year. He sang ‘Ladki dekhi mooh se seeti Baji haath se taali” and I watched and squirmed,” the user wrote.

They called him back and glorified him as a guest this year. He sang “Ladki dekhi mooh se seeti Baji haath se taali” and I watched and squirmed 🤮 — Anti-Fascist Lady 🤝 (@DoggoMamma) April 5, 2021



To which, Sona responded by saying, “Basically they called Anu Malik on the sad show & made him sing this to instigate good people to protest & give the channel free publicity & promotions. ‘Sexual perversion & perverts’ are a marketing tool for marketeer tools I’ve figured.”

Basically they called Anu Malik on the sad show & made him sing this 👇🏾to instigate good people to protest & give the channel free publicity & promotions. ‘Sexual perversion & perverts’ are a marketing tool for marketeer tools I’ve figured. https://t.co/TYJBfXvo0L — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) April 6, 2021



In 2019, Sona had shared a string of tweets criticising Anu Malik and Sony TV for hiring him back after firing him in 2018. She had also called out Sachin Tendulkar for praising the show back then and tweeted, “Really touched by the soulful singing & life-stories of these talented youngsters on Indian Idol. Rahul, Chelsi, Diwas, and Sunny come from different parts of the country but have the same passion & dedication for music despite all odds. I’m sure they’ll go a long way.” Sona had replied, “Dear Sachin, Are you aware of all the @IndiaMeToo stories of multiple women, some minors who came forward in the public domain about Anu Malik, the judge in this same Indian Idol show last year including their own ex producer? Does their trauma not matter or touch anyone?”

Anu Malik was removed from the judging panel of Indian Idol in 2018 after being accused of sexual misconduct. He was later hired back as one of the judges in the 11th season of Indian Idol.