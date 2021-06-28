Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra is not only popular for her hit tracks but also for calling a spade a spade. On Monday, she took a jibe at musician Anu Malik returning as a judge on the reality show Indian Idol 12. After a netizen tweeted, “#Indiaidol #sonytv seems like #AnuMalik has been absolved of the #metoo allegations. @sonamohapatra. He is firmly in #judge seat since the past few weeks (sic),” Sona Mohapatra retweeted giving a brusque reply tweeting, “Trash loves trash (sic)” Also Read - ‘Pathetic’: Indian Idol 12 Fans Troll Shanmukhapriya For Spoiling ‘Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu’

Earlier, singer and composer Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement by some of the famous singers and his colleagues from the music fraternity like Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit, and Sona Mohapatra herself.

Owing to the controversy, Anu stepped down from the position of the judge of the famous music reality show. Later after the controversy subdued, Malik released his statement to the media on his stance on the accusations made against him.

Clearing his side of the story, Malik had released a statement on Twitter denying the allegation on him, a part of which read, “It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realise that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness…Being a father of two daughters, I can’t even imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it.” Malik added, “The show must go on. But behind this happy face, I am in pain. I am in a dark space. And justice is all I want.

Sona Mohapatra has been quite vocal about her opinions and displeasure on Anu Malik’s return to the show since then. She had also written an open letter to him at the time when he was charged with serious allegations.