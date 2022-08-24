Sonali Phogat’s Death Conspiracy latest update: Actress and BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s family members have demanded a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into her death. Her sister Raman spoke to the media on Tuesday and claimed that Sonali’s death is a ‘conspiracy.’ She said her sister was absolutely healthy with no history of any medical issues or heart problems.Also Read - Sonali Phogat Death: Goa Police Files Case Of Unnatural Death, Writes To Forensic Dept To Appoint Panel For Late BJP Leader

Another sister named Rupesh told news agency ANI that Sonali had called home on Monday evening and she had complained of uneasiness. She said there was something going on and Sonali was unsure about it. The family members have alleged that something suspicious was mixed in her food that evening after which she fell unconscious and passed away. Amid all the allegations, the Goa Police has said there was no foul play in Sonali's death. However, the police have registered the case as an 'unnatural death.'

Even the National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the matter and set up a two-member fact-finding team. The chairperson of the commission, Rekha Sharma, has written to the Goa Police to share Sonali's postmortem report with them.

STATEMENTS MADE BY SONALI PHOGAT’S FAMILY SUGGEST A CONSPIRACY BEHIND HER DEATH

“She cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI.” “My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem.” “I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and that something fishy was going on. She disconnected the call on Monday evening and then did not pick up.” “She had said she was feeling uneasy. She sensed as if something was not right as if some conspiracy was being played against her. Later in the morning, we received news that she was no more.”

GOA CM PRAMOD SAWANT’S STATEMENT ON SONALI PHOGAT’S DEATH CASE

After the family’s claims, several political leaders from Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urged for a CBI probe in the matter. Goa CM Pramod Sawant, however, assured that the police are taking this case very seriously and they are currently waiting for the postmortem report. “We’re taking it seriously. The (police chief) is himself monitoring. Investigation and postmortem reports will come to him. A preliminary assessment points at cardiac arrest,” he said in Panjim.

Sonali was in Goa for an event on Monday. She was taken to a hospital after she complained of uneasiness. She died of a suspected heart attack. Before she complained of uneasiness, she took to social media between 7 pm-8 pm to post two videos and four images in a pink turban. The news of her death has come as a shock to the fans, colleagues and family members. The police await the postmortem report before further investigation into the matter. May her soul rest in peace!