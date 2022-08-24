Sonali Phogat Death Conspiracy: In a new development in Sonali Phogat’s death case, her nephew Vikas Phogat has alleged that the actress’ PA could be responsible for her death. Vikas went live from his personal Facebook profile and alleged that no one is listening to Sonali’s family members who believe that her death was a conspiracy.Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Death Conspiracy: Family Demands CBI Probe| 4 Big Statements That Can Change The Case

SONALI PHOGAT’S NEPHEW ACCUSES HER PA OF CONSPIRING HER DEATH

On Wednesday evening, Sonali's nephew went live with his allegations and claimed that a computer and a laptop are missing from her farmhouse and the police shall start investigating the conspiracy angle in the case. Vikas has claimed that Sonali's personal secretary named Sudhir Sangwan is responsible for her death, reported India Today. The actress' family also claimed earlier that the Goa Police had arrested Sangwan in the case. However, the DGP of Goa later refuted the reports and said the police haven't made any arrests in the case as of now.

SONALI PHOGAT’S POSTMORTEM TO BE RECORDED ON A VIDEO

Meanwhile, Sonali's postmortem is expected to begin today. As reported by the news website, a team of two doctors will be conducting the postmortem and the entire procedure will be recorded on a video as per the police order. The report also suggests that the actress' viscera will be sent for forensic analysis at the Goa Medical College.

Earlier, while alleging a conspiracy behind Sonali’s death even though the police have maintained that she died due to a heart attack, the actress’ sister talked to the media and made many startling statements.

STATEMENTS MADE BY SONALI PHOGAT’S FAMILY ALLEGING CONSPIRACY BEHIND HER DEATH

“She cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI.”

“My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem.”

“I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and that something fishy was going on. She disconnected the call on Monday evening and then did not pick up.”

“She had said she was feeling uneasy. She sensed as if something was not right as if some conspiracy was being played against her. Later in the morning, we received news that she was no more.”

Sonali, a BJP leader, rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 14. The actress was also a social media star and a single mother to a teenage daughter. Her husband died a few years back in mysterious circumstances. Sonali’s husband, politician Sanjay Phogat, was found dead in a field at their farmhouse. The police will begin further investigation on the basis of the postmortem report.