Sonali Phogat death conspiracy news: Actress and BJP leader Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack on Tuesday, August 23 in Goa. She and her team had gone to Goa to attend an event on Monday. While the police have confirmed that she died due to a heart attack, her sister has alleged a conspiracy behind her death. As reported by India Today, Sonali's sister claimed that something suspicious was added to her food.

SONALI PHOGAT HAD CALLED HOME BEFORE SUFFERING A HEART ATTACK

The news website released a video in which Sonali's sister is seen making allegations of a conspiracy behind her death. She claims that before she suffered a heart attack, she had called home and complained about feeling uneasy. She also alleged that Sonali suspected someone had tempered with her food after which she started experiencing uneasiness.

POLICE REFUTE THE CONSPIRACY THEORY

However, the Goa Police has released a statement refuting all the reports of any conspiracy behind Sonali's death. In an official statement in the media, the DGP of Goa, Jaspal Singh said, "As of now we have found nothing suspicious, but only a post-mortem will sort things out."

As per the report, Sonali’s body has been kept at Goa Medical College in Bambolin and the postmortem is likely to take place tomorrow, Wednesday. Her family members are likely to reach Goa by tonight or tomorrow.

WHO WAS SONALI PHOGAT?

Sonali was a popular face on social media and was known as a popular Tik Tok star before the app got banned by the Indian government in 2020. Phogat rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14, which was won by TV actress Rubina Diliak. On Salman Khan’s show, Sonali was known for her carefree attitude and locked horns with many contestants during her stay. Sonali Phogat was born in Bhutan, a small village in Hisar on 21 September 1979. She was 42 when she breathed her last.

Sonali was very young when she got married into a family of farmers. She had only completed her Xth when she married off. Sonali had said in an interview with Hindustan Times that she wanted to do something for her community and show everyone that women can make a life of their own if equal opportunities are given to them. She said, “In Haryana, only the men go out of the house. It was like that in our family as well. My in-laws allowed me to study further but they did not want me to go out and work. However, I convinced my husband and got his permission.” She added that her husband continued to support her later when she decided to make a career in the film industry and join politics. However, her struggles never stopped because she had no backing in any of the industries.

She later joined the BJP in 2008 and was made the president of BJP Mahila Morcha. Sonali also headed the party’s tribal wing in several states like Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh. May her soul rest in peace!